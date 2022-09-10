Pilot Injured in Small Plane Crash in Japan - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2022) A small motor plane crashed in Japan's Gunma prefecture, causing injury to the pilot, the NHK tv broadcaster reported on Saturday.

The aircraft reportedly hit the riverbank, which was bare of any buildings. The only person on board was the pilot, who was taken to hospital and remained conscious, the NHK TV said.

No local residents were injured in the crash.

Police are investigating the causes of the incident.