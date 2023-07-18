Open Menu

Pilot Killed After Plane Hits Hangar In Poland - Police

Faizan Hashmi Published July 18, 2023 | 09:01 PM

The pilot of a Cessna plane was killed when the machine crashed into an hangar in central Poland, Sylwester Marczak, a spokesman for the Warsaw police, said on Tuesday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) The pilot of a Cessna plane was killed when the machine crashed into an hangar in central Poland, Sylwester Marczak, a spokesman for the Warsaw police, said on Tuesday.

The accident happened at an airfield in the Chrcynno District, near the town of Nowy Dwor Mazowiecki in the Masovian Voivodeship. The plane crashed into an hangar where 10 people were sheltering in bad weather. Monika Nowakowska-Brynda, a spokeswoman for the Polish State Fire Service said that the crash had left five people dead and five others injured.

"At the moment we are talking about five people who, unfortunately, died. Among them is a pilot," Marchak told reporters.

The police spokesman added that eight people had been injured and taken to several hospitals in the Masovian Voivodeship.

Marczak did not specify the severity of their condition.

"I would not like to go into details related to the health of individuals, but at the moment we are talking about eight injured, and we hope that the worst figure associated with the death toll will not increase," he said.

Marczak urged not to visit the scene of the accident. He added that dozens of people would be interrogated during the investigation.

"The first stage of inspection has been completed. Today the inspection will be continued with the help of a laser scanner," the spokesman said without naming preliminary causes of the crash.

Local media reported that the accident had happened with a Cessna 208B Grand Caravan plane, registered SP-WAW.

