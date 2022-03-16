UrduPoint.com

Pilot Killed After Trainer Jet Crashes In Italy

Muhammad Irfan Published March 16, 2022 | 09:55 PM

A pilot died after a Leonardo trainer aircraft crashed in mountains north of Italy's Lake Como on Wednesday, the Italian aerospace and defence giant said

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :A pilot died after a Leonardo trainer aircraft crashed in mountains north of Italy's Lake Como on Wednesday, the Italian aerospace and defence giant said.

Italian media reports said the victim was British.

A UK embassy spokeswoman said it was "urgently seeking more information".

The M-346 jet, intended for military pilot training, went down near the town of Colico at the lake's northeastern side at midday.

"The cause of the accident is under investigation. Unfortunately, the rescue teams arriving at the site of the accident ascertained the loss of one of the two pilots," said Leonardo in a statement.

