Pilot Killed as Indian MiG-21 Fighter Crashes During Training Flight - Air Force

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2021) A Indian MiG-21 fighter jet crashed during a training flight on Friday, killing a pilot, the air force said.

"This evening, around 8:30 pm (15:00 GMT), a MiG-21 aircraft of IAF met with a flying accident in the western sector during a training sortie. Further details are awaited. An inquiry is being ordered," the Indian air force tweeted.

Later, the air force reported "the sad demise of Wing Commander Harshit Sinha in the flying accident."

The accident reportedly happened in the state of Rajasthan near the Indian-Pakistani border.

It is the fifth crash involving MiG-21 in India this year. Previous accident occurred in August, and the pilot survived. Two more accidents in March and May left pilots dead. This year's first crash happened in January, and the Indian Air Force linked it to a technical fault.