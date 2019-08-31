UrduPoint.com
Pilot Killed, Child Injured In Airplane Accident Near Moscow - Emergency Services

Sat 31st August 2019 | 04:57 PM

A two-passenger Sigma airplane made a hard landing on Saturday in Russia's Moscow Region, killing the pilot and injuring a 12-year-old girl, local emergency services said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2019) A two-passenger Sigma airplane made a hard landing on Saturday in Russia's Moscow Region, killing the pilot and injuring a 12-year-old girl, local emergency services said.

"A light airplane made a hard landing near the Minino village in the Klinsk city district. A pilot and a 12-year-old child were on board.

The pilot was killed and the child is being examined by medics," a representative from the agency said.

The girl was then taken to a local hospital, where medics fear she may have a spinal fracture due to the accident.

Russia's Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case to determine whether the pilot was adhering to safety regulations during his operation of the aircraft.

According to the emergency services, the airplane has been totaled from the hard landing and cannot be restored.

