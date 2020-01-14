Pilot Killed In Egyptian Fighter Jet Crash During Drills In Sinai Peninsula - Spokesman
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 11:50 PM
CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) Egyptian air force fighter jet crashed on Tuesday during military drills in the Sinai Peninsula, army spokesman Tamer Al-Rifai said, adding that the pilot of the plane died in the incident.
"Today, January 14, during an Egyptian air force exercise in one of the areas of Sinai Peninsula, a fighter jet crashed and its pilot died.
The cause of the crash is being investigated," Al-Rifai wrote on his official Facebook account.
According to media reports, the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) claimed responsibility for downing the Egyptian jet.