Pilot Killed In Egyptian Fighter Jet Crash During Drills In Sinai Peninsula - Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 12:10 AM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) Egyptian air force fighter jet crashed on Tuesday during military drills in the Sinai Peninsula, army spokesman Tamer Al-Rifai said, adding that the pilot of the plane died in the incident.

"Today, January 14, during an Egyptian air force exercise in one of the areas of Sinai Peninsula, a fighter jet crashed and its pilot died.

The cause of the crash is being investigated," Al-Rifai wrote on his official Facebook account.

According to media reports, the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) claimed responsibility for downing the Egyptian jet.

