UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pilot Killed In Helicopter Crash Outside Las Vegas - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 12:57 PM

Pilot Killed in Helicopter Crash Outside Las Vegas - Reports

A helicopter Robinson R44 crashed near the Red Rock Canyon Visitor Center outside to the US city of Las Vegas on Wednesday afternoon, killing the pilot and sending a passenger to hospital with life-threatening injuries, the FOX5 news outlet reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) A helicopter Robinson R44 crashed near the Red Rock Canyon Visitor Center outside to the US city of Las Vegas on Wednesday afternoon, killing the pilot and sending a passenger to hospital with life-threatening injuries, the FOX5 news outlet reported.

The incident occurred in the vicinity of Calico Basin. Both people in the aircraft were injured and taken to University Medical Center. The 52-year-old pilot succumbed to his injuries.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the helicopter crashed due to "unknown circumstances". Officials said the pilot was experienced and had rented the helicopter before.

Related Topics

Injured Las Vegas

Recent Stories

Daimler profits nose ahead in third quarter

2 minutes ago

Lebanon protests enter second week

2 minutes ago

Govt's reform measures to boost country's economy: ..

2 minutes ago

Nearly half Pakistanis (44%) say they usually eat ..

13 minutes ago

Fujairah oil product stocks decline by 3 percent

14 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif's bail petition fixed for hearing bef ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.