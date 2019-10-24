Pilot Killed in Helicopter Crash Outside Las Vegas - Reports

A helicopter Robinson R44 crashed near the Red Rock Canyon Visitor Center outside to the US city of Las Vegas on Wednesday afternoon, killing the pilot and sending a passenger to hospital with life-threatening injuries, the FOX5 news outlet reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) A helicopter Robinson R44 crashed near the Red Rock Canyon Visitor Center outside to the US city of Las Vegas on Wednesday afternoon, killing the pilot and sending a passenger to hospital with life-threatening injuries, the FOX5 news outlet reported.

The incident occurred in the vicinity of Calico Basin. Both people in the aircraft were injured and taken to University Medical Center. The 52-year-old pilot succumbed to his injuries.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the helicopter crashed due to "unknown circumstances". Officials said the pilot was experienced and had rented the helicopter before.