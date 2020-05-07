UrduPoint.com
Pilot Killed In Russia As Mi-35 Helicopter Hard Lands In Crimea - Emergency Services

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 39 seconds ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 10:10 PM

Pilot Killed in Russia as Mi-35 Helicopter Hard Lands in Crimea - Emergency Services

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) A hard landing of a Mi-35 military helicopter of the Russian Defense Ministry in Crimea has resulted in the death of one of the pilots, the regional emergency services told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, a Mi-35 helicopter of the 39th regiment was reported to have hard landed during a regular flight over their airfield's territory in Crimea.

"According to preliminary data, one of the three pilots has died in a hospital," a representative of the emergency services said.

The pilots were taken to a hospital in the northern Crimean town of Dzhankoi immediately after the landing.

