Open Menu

Pilot Killed In UAE Helicopter Crash Into Sea

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 08, 2023 | 11:48 PM

Pilot killed in UAE helicopter crash into sea

A pilot was killed and another missing after their helicopter crashed off the coast of the United Arab Emirates during a night training flight, authorities said on Friday

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ):A pilot was killed and another missing after their helicopter crashed off the coast of the United Arab Emirates during a night training flight, authorities said on Friday.

The Bell 212 helicopter went down in the Gulf at around 8:30 pm (1630 GMT) on Thursday after taking off from Dubai's Al Maktoum International Airport, the UAE aviation authority said, quoted by the official WAM news agency.

The authority said a crew member "was found dead, while search and rescue operations continue to find the other missing pilot".

They had "crashed off the coast of Umm al-Quwain during a training flight", it added.

The pilots -- an Egyptian and a South African -- had been on a training flight for AeroGulf, the UAE's leading commercial helicopter operator.

The authority did not specify which of the pilots had been found dead.

"The process of recovering the remaining parts of the wreckage is currently ongoing," the authority said.

AeroGulf was founded in 1976 to provide services to the oil and gas industry, before expanding its services to other sectors.

In 2022, a paramotor flyer crashed in Dubai, killing the pilot. The same year, a single-engine passenger plane crashed into a parking lot in the Emirati capital Abu Dhabi, injuring one person.

Related Topics

Dead UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Oil Same United Arab Emirates Gas From Industry Airport

Recent Stories

Illegal transformer used for electricity theft sei ..

Illegal transformer used for electricity theft seized in Thatta

27 minutes ago
 Hot and dry weather likely in most parts of countr ..

Hot and dry weather likely in most parts of country:PMD

26 minutes ago
 Energy Minister stresses oil & gas exploration to ..

Energy Minister stresses oil & gas exploration to reduce import bill

26 minutes ago
 PPP KP calls for holding general elections within ..

PPP KP calls for holding general elections within 90 days

26 minutes ago
 Crackdown launched against Qila Abdullah narcos pr ..

Crackdown launched against Qila Abdullah narcos producing factories

26 minutes ago
 UN condemns school occupations amid violence in Pa ..

UN condemns school occupations amid violence in Palestine camp

26 minutes ago
G20 gathers in India, without China's Xi

G20 gathers in India, without China's Xi

1 hour ago
 PPP KP calls for holding general elections within ..

PPP KP calls for holding general elections within 90 days

1 hour ago
 Crackdown launched against Qila Abdullah narcos pr ..

Crackdown launched against Qila Abdullah narcos producing factories

1 hour ago
 UN condemns school occupations amid violence in Pa ..

UN condemns school occupations amid violence in Palestine camp

1 hour ago
 Police bust gang of inter-provincial robbers

Police bust gang of inter-provincial robbers

1 hour ago
 Date to encash withdrawn prize bonds extended : SB ..

Date to encash withdrawn prize bonds extended : SBP

1 hour ago

More Stories From World