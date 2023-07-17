Pilot of Crashed Russian Su-25 Fighter in Krasnodar Territory Dies - Local Authorities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) The pilot of the Su-25 attack aircraft that crashed in Russia's Krasnodar Territory during a training flight on Monday died, Roman Bublik, the head of the Yeysk district, said.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Southern Military district said that the pilot ejected during the crash, and was promptly evacuated by a rescue team.

"On behalf of the residents of the Yeysk district, I express my condolences to the relatives of the Su-25 attack aircraft that died during the crash during a training flight," Bublik wrote on his Telegram channel.