Pilot of Fighter Jet Crashed Over Sicily Dies - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) Pilot of Italy's Eurofighter Typhoon fighter that crashed over Sicily earlier this week has died, Italian newspaper La Repubblica reported on Wednesday.

The jet has crashed 5 miles from the military air base of the Sicilian city Trapani on Tuesday, when finishing a training flight. La Repubblica initially reported that he survived the crash.

The 33-year-old pilot did not catapult for unknown reasons, according to the report. The rescue mission was reportedly complicated by a fire around the jet's debris.

The Italian air force has launched an investigation into what caused the crash. Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto has expressed his condolences to the family of the pilot.

The Eurofighter Typhoon is a European multirole fourth generation fighter designed by a consortium of British, German, Spanish and Italian companies and introduced into operational service in 2003.