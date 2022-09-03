UrduPoint.com

Pilot Of Hijacked Light Plane In US Who Threatened To Crash Into Store Arrested - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published September 03, 2022 | 09:46 PM

Pilot of Hijacked Light Plane in US Who Threatened to Crash Into Store Arrested - Reports

The pilot of a light aircraft that had been circling over the town of Tupelo in the US state of Mississippi for several hours on Saturday, threatening to ram into a local store, landed the plane in the field and was apprehended by the police, CNN reported, citing governmental source familiar with the situation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2022) The pilot of a light aircraft that had been circling over the town of Tupelo in the US state of Mississippi for several hours on Saturday, threatening to ram into a local store, landed the plane in the field and was apprehended by the police, CNN reported, citing governmental source familiar with the situation.

Earlier in the day, the local police department issued a warning for Tupelo residents saying to stay away from the possible crash site and evacuated a local Walmart store after receiving threats from the hijacker.

According to the broadcaster, the pilot was arrested by the police upon landing in the field near the town.

Local media reported earlier on Saturday that the aircraft was hijacked early in the morning by a 29-year-old local airport worker.

