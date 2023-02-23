UrduPoint.com

Pilot Of Military Plane That Crashed In Russia's Belgorod Region Alive- Emergency Services

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Pilot of Military Plane That Crashed in Russia's Belgorod Region Alive- Emergency Services

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) The pilot of a military plane that crashed in Russia's Belgorod region has ejected and is alive as per preliminary information, the emergency services told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said that a Defense Ministry aircraft crashed in the region, adding that the cause of the incident is yet to be established.

An investigation team and employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations are currently working on the ground, the official said.

"The cause of the incident is being investigated. The situation is under control. The pilot ejected, he is alive as per preliminary data," the services said.

Related Topics

Governor Russia Belgorod

