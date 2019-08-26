Pilot Presumed Dead In Spanish Military Plane Crash
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 05:31 PM
A military flight instructor was presumed dead after his plane crashed on Monday at sea off the southeastern coast of Spain, the air force said
The C-101 -- the same aircraft used by Spain's air force Eagle Patrol aerobatics team -- was on a training flight when it crashed near the resort of La Manga, the defence ministry said.
On board was a flight instructor who "was able to eject before the plane crashed in the sea".
But in a tweet, the air force said "everything indicates that our colleague... has died," saying "remains" had been found that needed to be examined by forensics.
A video filmed by a witness and posted on Twitter shows a small aircraft falling at a near vertical before trying to straighten up and hurtling into the water.
Emergency services said a search and rescue mission had been set up which includes the air force, navy, firefighters and coastguards.