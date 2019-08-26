UrduPoint.com
Pilot Search As Spain Military Plane Crashes At Sea

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 03:54 PM

Pilot search as Spain military plane crashes at sea

A Spanish military plane crashed on Monday off the southeastern coast and rescue services were searching for the pilot who ejected, the defence ministry said

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :A Spanish military plane crashed on Monday off the southeastern coast and rescue services were searching for the pilot who ejected, the defence ministry said.

The C-101 -- the same aircraft used by Spain's air force Eagle Patrol aerobatics team -- was on a "training flight" when it crashed near the resort of La Manga, a statement said.

On board was a flight instructor who "was able to eject before the plane crashed in the sea".

A video filmed by a witness and posted on Twitter shows a small aircraft falling at a near vertical before trying to straighten up and hurtling into the water.

