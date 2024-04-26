Open Menu

Pilot Seriously Injured After Vintage Plane Crash In Western Australia

Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Pilot seriously injured after vintage plane crash in Western Australia

Australia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) A vintage trainer plane crashed at a Western Australian airport on Friday, leaving its pilot seriously injured.

At around 1:15 p.m. local time, emergency services were called to Jandakot Airport when a VH-POR De Havilland Chipmunk crashed upon landing.

The airfield is located approximately 17 km south of Perth's central business district.

The Western Australia Police Force confirmed that a 73-year-old male pilot, who was also the sole occupant, was taken to Royal Perth Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

"The incident will be investigated by the Australian Transport Safety Bureau," the police noted.

The Chipmunk was designed and built by Canada's de Havilland Aircraft Company in the 1940s, functioning as an initial pilot trainer.

