Pilots of Firefighting Aircraft Crashed in Greece Killed - Defense Ministry

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) The Greek Defense Ministry on Tuesday announced 3-day mourning after a crash of a firefighting aircraft killed pilots.

Earlier in the day, a Canadair aircraft designed for aerial firefighting crashed while extinguishing fire on Greek island of Euboea.

"By the decision of Defense Minister Nikos Dendias, a three-day mourning has been declared in the armed forces in connection with the death ... of the pilots of the CL-215 firefighting aircraft operating on the island of Euboea," the ministry said in a statement, obtained by Ria Novosti.