Pilots Of Su-30 Jet Likely Lost Consciousness Before Irkutsk Crash - Emergency Services

Muhammad Irfan Published October 24, 2022 | 03:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) The pilots of a Su-30 jet that crashed in the Russian city of Irkutsk on Sunday were not able to prevent the falling plane from hitting a house due to loss of consciousness, according to preliminary data, an official from emergency services told Sputnik. 

On Sunday, a Su-30 jet crashed into a two-story house lodging two families in Irkutsk while performing a test flight. As a result of the crash both pilots died, without civilian casualties as there were no people inside the house during the accident, according to the Russian ministry of emergency situations.

"According to preliminary data, the pilots lost consciousness during the flight," the official said on Monday adding that nitrogen left in the oxygen balloons used by the pilots might be the cause of loss of consciousness.

 

Later in the day, Russia's Investigative Committee said that it had opened a criminal case over violation of rules of flight and flight preparations. It is considering failure of aviation equipment and pilot error as two main versions of the incident.

Experts are working on the scene examining fuel samples and necessary documentation, according to the committee. The interrogation of the management and employees of the aircraft manufacturing company is underway.

