UrduPoint.com

Pilots Survive Croatian Fighter Jet Crash: Ministry

Sumaira FH Published December 06, 2022 | 10:50 PM

Pilots survive Croatian fighter jet crash: ministry

The pilots of a Croatian fighter jet that crashed during a training flight on Tuesday have been found alive after ejecting from the plane, the defence ministry said.

Zagreb, Dec 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :The pilots of a Croatian fighter jet that crashed during a training flight on Tuesday have been found alive after ejecting from the plane, the defence ministry said.

The Russian-made MiG-21 crashed around 2:00 pm (1300 GMT) in an uninhabited forested area near the eastern town of Slatina, the ministry said in a statement.

The two pilots were found in a stable condition and will be taken to a hospital for a check-up, it said.

The ministry did not elaborate on the cause of the crash.

NATO and EU member Croatia last year bought a batch of used Rafale planes from France to replace its obsolete MiGs.

The first of the 12 Rafale planes are expected in Croatia by 2024.

Related Topics

France Slatina Croatia From

Recent Stories

Non-issuance of visa deprived Pak blind cricket te ..

Non-issuance of visa deprived Pak blind cricket team from int'l mega event: FO

2 minutes ago
 Mushaal inaugurates Czech, Pakistani Heroines exhi ..

Mushaal inaugurates Czech, Pakistani Heroines exhibition

6 minutes ago
 Zelensky visits Donbas near 'difficult' Ukraine fr ..

Zelensky visits Donbas near 'difficult' Ukraine front

6 minutes ago
 Chinese President to Visit Saudi Arabia From Decem ..

Chinese President to Visit Saudi Arabia From December 7-9 - Reports

13 minutes ago
 Pandemic has hit kids' ability to perform physical ..

Pandemic has hit kids' ability to perform physical activities

13 minutes ago
 SVP FCCI demands clearance of imported Soybean see ..

SVP FCCI demands clearance of imported Soybean seed

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.