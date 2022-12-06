Pilots Survive Croatian Fighter Jet Crash: Ministry
The pilots of a Croatian fighter jet that crashed during a training flight on Tuesday have been found alive after ejecting from the plane, the defence ministry said.
The Russian-made MiG-21 crashed around 2:00 pm (1300 GMT) in an uninhabited forested area near the eastern town of Slatina, the ministry said in a statement.
The two pilots were found in a stable condition and will be taken to a hospital for a check-up, it said.
The ministry did not elaborate on the cause of the crash.
NATO and EU member Croatia last year bought a batch of used Rafale planes from France to replace its obsolete MiGs.
The first of the 12 Rafale planes are expected in Croatia by 2024.