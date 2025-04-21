Pina Strikes Twice As Barca Rout Chelsea In Champions League Semi
Published April 21, 2025
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Women's Champions League holders Barcelona dominated Chelsea as they claimed a 4-1 semi-final first leg victory on Sunday, with Claudia Pina bagging a brace.
The Catalans, targeting a third successive triumph in the competition, controlled the game as Sonia Bompastor's visitors dug in to try and make it back to Stamford Bridge with some hope intact.
Two-time Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas missed a first-half penalty for Barca before Ewa Pajor fired Pere Romeu's team in front and substitute Pina added a second.
Sandy Baltimore drilled home after 74 minutes to cut Barca's lead but Irene Paredes headed home from a corner to restore the two-goal gap and Pina wrapped up an emphatic victory in the 90th minute.
"It's a good result, it was a complete performance and we have a three-goal lead," Pina told TV3.
"It's a small advantage but it's not over."
Barcelona may not be quite at the level that saw them win the quadruple last season under Jonatan Giraldez but they are still in contention to repeat the feat this season, while the Blues were also hoping to achieve the same.
"We want to move forward and turn things around next week," said Chelsea coach Bompastor, whose Lyon side beat Barca in the 2022 final.
"It will be difficult but in football you have to believe."
These sides were paired for the third consecutive year in the semi-finals, with the Catalans emerging on top on both prior occasions.
Barcelona also thrashed Chelsea 4-0 in the 2021 final, with the west London club desperate to turn the tide against the three-time winners.
However that is far easier said than done and Barcelona took control quickly in front of a record 5,750 crowd at the Johan Cruyff stadium.
Chelsea goalkeeper Hannah Hampton saved an Irene Paredes header which brushed Nathalie Bjorn's arm on the way through and, after a VAR review, Barca were awarded a penalty.
Putellas struck it poorly, soft and down the middle, and Hampton was able to keep it out.
Chelsea probed occasionally on the counter but Barcelona were finding their rhythm and took the lead after 35 minutes through Pajor.
Putellas made amends for her penalty miss by threading through the Polish striker, who finished clinically into the bottom left corner.
