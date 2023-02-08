UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) Roger Waters, ex-musician from Pink Floyd, will be present at Wednesday's United Nations Security Council meeting on Ukraine which was requested by Russia, the UN Source told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Tomorrow will be present Roger Waters. The topic of the meeting will be the peaceful settlement of the crisis around Ukraine in the context of increasing Western arms deliveries to this country," the UN source said.

The UN Security Council discussed Ukraine on February 6 at the request of France and Ecuador.

There will also be a meeting on February 24 held at the ministerial level, marking exactly one year since Russia's special operation began.

Pink Floyd was one of the most popular music groups in the 1980s. Waters left the group in 1985 because of differences among its members. In the past, Waters has attended protests supporting freeing Assange. Some US politicians have also criticized Waters for accusing President Joe Biden of fueling the conflict in Ukraine.