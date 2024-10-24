Pinterest Secretly Tracks Users, EU Privacy Group Says
Faizan Hashmi Published October 24, 2024 | 08:04 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Privacy campaigners filed a complaint this week against lifestyle website Pinterest, accusing it of secretly gathering personal data to use for targeted advertising.
Pinterest users are automatically opted-in to data sharing, in a breach of European Union privacy laws, Austria-based group None Of Your business said in a statement received by AFP on Thursday.
The group filed the case on Tuesday in France after receiving a complaint from a French user of the platform, where subscribers swap ideas on home furnishings, travel, recipes and other lifestyle concerns.
"Pinterest is secretly tracking European users without asking for their consent," Kleanthi Sardeli of NOYB said in the statement.
"This allows the social media platform to unlawfully profit from people's personal data without them ever finding out."
