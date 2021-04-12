Pints and Primark: Britons mark lockdown easing with a sup and a shop

(@FahadShabbir)

Britons on Monday toasted a significant easing of coronavirus restrictions, with early morning pints -- and much-needed haircuts -- as the country took a tentative step towards the resumption of normal life

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Britons on Monday toasted a significant easing of coronavirus restrictions, with early morning pints -- and much-needed haircuts -- as the country took a tentative step towards the resumption of normal life.

Some pubs, now allowed to serve outside, wasted no time and opened on the stroke of midnight. Others opened later -- but still much earlier than normal, and just in time for breakfast.

"I work the night shifts in the hospital," said Richard Newman, a 32-year-old doctor at the Royal London Hospital, as he waited with friends outside the Half Moon pub in east London at 9:00 am (0800 GMT).

"Hopefully, it's the end of lockdown but who knows? What does it represent? Hopefully a nice summer. It should be fun, bringing back a bit of life to London." Bundled up in coats and hats, customers sat chatting and laughing at outside tables, ordering beers, wine and full English breakfasts of eggs, bacon and sausages.

By mid-morning the pub had served over 100 breakfasts and 50 pints of lager.

"For the past few months we've never been able to go out together, celebrate and get through it," said 28-year-old Laura Bennett.

"I'm having a lot of fun."