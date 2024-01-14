Pioneering AI artist says the technology is ultimately 'limiting'

(@FahadShabbir)

Hamburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) An artist who shook up the cultural world with a haunting female portrait created by artificial intelligence has decided she's had enough of the new technology for now.

Working with AI to create art is ultimately "very frustrating and very limiting," Swedish-based artist and writer Supercomposite told AFP.

For the moment, she has stopped working with AI and is writing a screenplay instead, saying her experience with AI art left her "burned out".

"It creates this dopamine path in your brain. It's very addictive to keep pushing that button and getting these results," she said.

Supercomposite created the red-cheeked, hollow-eyed woman called "Loab" in 2022 when she was testing out the new artistic possibilities offered by AI.

Her posts on social media of Loab and about the process to create her went viral, with commentators describing the images as "disturbing" and saying they had "sparked some lengthy ethical conversations around visual aesthetics, art and technology".

Tools like Midjourney, Stable Diffusion and DALL-E have made it possible to generate images from written prompts.

Supercomposite -- whose real name is Steph Maj Swanson and is originally from the United States -- had been looking at so-called "negative prompts", designed to exclude certain elements from an image.