Pioneering MP Hails Disability Reform In Spain

Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Valencia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Addressing Valencia's regional parliament, Mar Galceran's confidence is striking: she is Spain's first lawmaker with Down syndrome and one of just a few elected across Europe.

She is fighting to change Spanish society's approach to people with disabilities, the formal description of which is to be amended in the Constitution on Thursday.

Galceran, 46, was voted into Valencia's regional parliament in September, the first person with Down syndrome to be elected in Spain at regional or national level.

Elected as an MP for the right-wing opposition Popular Party (PP), she wants "to change the way society views people with d isabilities".

And she has welcomed the rare move to revise Spain's Constitution to replace the word "handicapped" ("disminuido") with "people with disabilities" which is to be approved by the Senate upper house on Thursday.

Using the term "disminuido" or its colloquial equivalent "minusvalido" ("less valid") has long been "offensive and insulting to the collective of people with disabilities", she told AFP.

"Because we are not 'diminished' nor are we 'less valid'. We are not worth less than other people."

The reform, which also expands their rights, is only the third-ever change to Spain's Constitution since it was approved in 1978, and the first of a social nature.

"Words matter," she said, explaining the importance of "seeing the people and not the disability they have".

