Pioneering MP Hails Disability Reform In Spain
Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2024 | 04:30 PM
Valencia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Addressing Valencia's regional parliament, Mar Galceran's confidence is striking: she is Spain's first lawmaker with Down syndrome and one of just a few elected across Europe.
She is fighting to change Spanish society's approach to people with disabilities, the formal description of which is to be amended in the Constitution on Thursday.
Galceran, 46, was voted into Valencia's regional parliament in September, the first person with Down syndrome to be elected in Spain at regional or national level.
Elected as an MP for the right-wing opposition Popular Party (PP), she wants "to change the way society views people with d isabilities".
And she has welcomed the rare move to revise Spain's Constitution to replace the word "handicapped" ("disminuido") with "people with disabilities" which is to be approved by the Senate upper house on Thursday.
Using the term "disminuido" or its colloquial equivalent "minusvalido" ("less valid") has long been "offensive and insulting to the collective of people with disabilities", she told AFP.
"Because we are not 'diminished' nor are we 'less valid'. We are not worth less than other people."
The reform, which also expands their rights, is only the third-ever change to Spain's Constitution since it was approved in 1978, and the first of a social nature.
"Words matter," she said, explaining the importance of "seeing the people and not the disability they have".
Recent Stories
Saeeda Imtiaz opens up about marriage plans
Gold price goes down by Rs1400 per tola in Pakistan
Pakistan, Switzerland agree to continue cooperation in all areas of mutual inter ..
Pakistan is most attractive investment destination for US investors: Masood
PITB Conducts e-Procurement Training for Punjab Police Department in Collaborati ..
Realme CEO Issues Open Letter, Announcing the All-New Note Series
USA based GoMeat Launches Services in Pakistan. Collaborates with UAE Haqq.Netwo ..
IHC restores DCs authority to issue MPO
POL prices are likely to go up during fortnightly review
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 January 2024
Achakzai rejects Amnesty Intl's statement, says based on unverified claims
More Stories From World
-
South Korean ruling party MP attacked in street: Yonhap7 seconds ago
-
Uncertainty hangs over Russia's version of POW plane crash10 seconds ago
-
China's energy storage capacity soars to support clean energy transition20 minutes ago
-
China's Gansu reports robust foreign trade growth with ASEAN in 202320 minutes ago
-
Guerreiro gets Bayern back on track as Union coach clashes with Sane30 minutes ago
-
Japanese man sentenced to death in anime arson trial30 minutes ago
-
China's ecological environment improves steadily in 202330 minutes ago
-
Tennis: Australian Open results50 minutes ago
-
Ukraine claims overnight attack on Russia oil refinery60 minutes ago
-
Spain FM says attacks on foreign troops in Iraq 'need to stop'1 hour ago
-
Ukraine opens criminal probe into downing of Russian plane1 hour ago
-
Japan craft made successful pin-point Moon landing, space agency says1 hour ago