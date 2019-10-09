UrduPoint.com
Pioneers Of Lithium-ion Battery Win Nobel Chemistry Prize

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 08:53 PM

Pioneers of lithium-ion battery win Nobel Chemistry Prize

Three researchers won the Nobel Chemistry Prize on Wednesday for the development of lithium-ion batteries, paving the way for smartphones and a fossil fuel-free society

Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :Three researchers won the Nobel Chemistry Prize on Wednesday for the development of lithium-ion batteries, paving the way for smartphones and a fossil fuel-free society.

John Goodenough of the United States -- at 97 the oldest person to be awarded a Nobel prize -- Britain's Stanley Whittingham, and Japan's Akira Yoshino will share the nine million Swedish kronor (about $914,000 or 833,000 Euros) prize equally, the Royal Swedish academy of Sciences said.

"This lightweight, rechargeable and powerful battery is now used in everything from mobile phones to laptops and electric vehicles... (and) can also store significant amounts of energy from solar and wind power, making possible a fossil fuel-free society," the jury said.

"Lithium batteries have revolutionised our lives since they first entered the market in 1991," and were "of the greatest benefit to humankind".

