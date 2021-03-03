UrduPoint.com
Pipe Bomb Disposed Of Near Elementary School In California - Police

Wed 03rd March 2021

Local police have safely disposed of a hand-made explosive device left near an elementary school in the US city of Sacramento, the county sheriff's office said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) Local police have safely disposed of a hand-made explosive device left near an elementary school in the US city of Sacramento, the county sheriff's office said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, an employee in a local elementary school contacted the police regarding a "suspicious pipe that looked like an explosive device sitting on the sidewalk in front of the school," the sheriff's office said.

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team (EOD) that arrived at the scene found two devices, both live. The first device was a 2.5-inch diameter steel pipe sealed at both ends with an improvised fuse stuffed with metal shrapnel, clay putty, firecrackers and gasoline.

The second one was a zip gun made from steel piping with a spring-loaded cap and a 12 gauge shotgun round, the police said.

"The explosive device has been disposed of," the sheriff's office tweeted.

The police are also requesting any witnesses who have information on the incident to come forward.

An investigation is currently underway. The CSI reportedly collected evidence at the scene, including video surveillance footage. No suspects have been identified.

