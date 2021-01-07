Pipe Bomb Found, Destroyed Near US Capitol - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) A pipe bomb was found at the headquarters of the Republican National Committee in Washington, which is a few blocks away from the US Capitol, The New York Times reported.

The device that was found at the RNC was successfully destroyed by a bomb squad, the report said citing an RNC official on Wednesday.

Earlier, pro-Trump supporters stormed Congress as lawmakers were trying to certify the presidential elections results. The attack was launched after President Donald Trump delivered a speech to thousands of supporters during which he refused to concede. Protesters seized the rotunda room inside the US Capitol Building.

One woman has been shot, 13 people arrested and five guns seized during clashes between protesters and police.