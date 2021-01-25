Pipe-Laying Vessel Fortuna Starts Work on Nord Stream 2 in Danish Waters - Company

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) Russian pipe-laying vessel Fortuna has started work on the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in Danish waters, the operator of the pipeline, Nord Stream 2 AG, said on Sunday.

"Fortuna vessel has started work on the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in Danish waters .

.. Work is underway in accordance with the received arrangements," the statement said.

The US Department of Treasury on Tuesday imposed sanctions on the vessel and its owner KVT-Rus for building the Nord Stream 2 gas-exporting route.