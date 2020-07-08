UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pipelay Ship Fortuna Capable Of Finishing Nord Stream 2 Enters Danish Waters - Tracker

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 07:11 PM

Pipelay Ship Fortuna Capable of Finishing Nord Stream 2 Enters Danish Waters - Tracker

Russian pipelay vessel Fortuna, which is a candidate to complete the construction of the Nord Stream 2 project, has entered the Danish waters but is now moving away from the island of Bornholm, where the unfinished section of the gas pipeline is located, online ship-tracking websites show

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) Russian pipelay vessel Fortuna, which is a candidate to complete the construction of the Nord Stream 2 project, has entered the Danish waters but is now moving away from the island of Bornholm, where the unfinished section of the gas pipeline is located, online ship-tracking websites show.

According to Myshiptracking, the vessel left the German port of Mukran, where pipes for the Nord stream 2 construction are stored, on Tuesday evening. On Wednesday morning, it entered the Danish part of the Baltic Sea.

Sputnik has yet to receive comments from Nord Stream 2 AG, the project's operator.

The news comes after Denmark gave Nord Stream 2 AG a permit to use anchored vessels to build the pipeline in its waters, as the remaining part of the pipeline is being laid outside the area where the kingdom discourages anchoring and other seabed intervention due to risks associated with dumped wartime chemical hazards.

The previous permit allowed the company to use only ships with dynamic positioning systems.

The pipelaying process can resume no earlier than August 3, when the appeal period for this decision ends.

The project will then be able to use anchored pipe-laying vessels in combination with dynamic positioning ships. Fortuna, a multi-purpose anchored pipelay barge owned by Russian pipeline construction company MRTS, and Akademik Cherskiy, a dynamically positioned pipelay ship, can be used to complete the project.

In December, the US' Nord Stream 2 sanctions forced Swiss pipelay company Allseas to quit the project with just 100 miles of the pipeline left to lay. Russia is now finishing the pipeline on its own.

Related Topics

Russia German Company Nord Cherskiy Denmark August December Gas From

Recent Stories

Picture showing end of earth in Australia goes vir ..

8 minutes ago

Muslim Council of Elders, Church of England agree ..

43 minutes ago

UAE President issues Federal Decree to establish & ..

44 minutes ago

Ladakh standoff exposes spinelessness of Indian ar ..

46 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Discusses Bilateral Relations with Ba ..

46 minutes ago

Yasir Nawaz speaks up for people who lost their jo ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.