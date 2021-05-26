Pipeline blast in south Iran kills one

A pipeline explosion on Wednesday at a petrochemical complex near Iran's Gulf coast left one dead and two injured before the fire was put out, ISNA news agency reported

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :A pipeline explosion on Wednesday at a petrochemical complex near Iran's Gulf coast left one dead and two injured before the fire was put out, ISNA news agency reported.

The blast struck at 9:20 am local time (0450 GMT) at an "oxygen transmission pipeline" belonging to Damavand Energy Asaluyeh company, ISNA quoted a deputy county governor, Ali Rahmani, as saying.

The southern energy hub is located in Iran's Bushehr province.

Authorities are investigating the damages and cause of the incident, ISNA added.

According to Rahmani, one person died and two others were transferred to hospital with severe burns.

ISNA said the fire has been extinguished and company operations returned to normal.