UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pipeline Blast In South Iran Kills One

Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 05:06 PM

Pipeline blast in south Iran kills one

A pipeline explosion on Wednesday at a petrochemical complex near Iran's Gulf coast left one dead and two injured before the fire was put out, ISNA news agency reported

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :A pipeline explosion on Wednesday at a petrochemical complex near Iran's Gulf coast left one dead and two injured before the fire was put out, ISNA news agency reported.

The blast struck at 9:20 am local time (0450 GMT) at an "oxygen transmission pipeline" belonging to Damavand Energy Asaluyeh company, ISNA quoted a deputy county governor, Ali Rahmani, as saying.

The southern energy hub is located in Iran's Bushehr province.

Authorities are investigating the damages and cause of the incident, ISNA added.

According to Rahmani, one person died and two others were transferred to hospital with severe burns.

ISNA said the fire has been extinguished and company operations returned to normal.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Fire Governor Iran Company Died Isna Hub

Recent Stories

US study finds tiny number of vaccine 'breakthroug ..

3 minutes ago

SBP to conduct 2nd phase of sports webinar-online ..

3 minutes ago

Most UK Citizens Unsure About Meaning of 'Culture ..

4 minutes ago

German Cabinet Not Authorizing Weapons Export to U ..

4 minutes ago

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed leaves for K ..

4 minutes ago

Rs 60,700 fine imposed on profiteers in faisalabad ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.