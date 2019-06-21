Pipelines Can Divert 1/3 of Oil Transiting Strait of Hormuz Chokepoint - US Energy Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pipelines constructed by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates can divert about one third of the oil leaving the Persian Gulf by ship, leaving the world vulnerable to a closure of the Strait of Hormuz even if the closure is temporary, according to a report by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) Pipelines constructed by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates can divert about one third of the oil leaving the Persian Gulf by ship, leaving the world vulnerable to a closure of the Strait of Hormuz even if the closure is temporary, according to a report by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Thursday.

"The Strait of Hormuz is the world's most important oil chokepoint because of the large volumes of oil that flow through the strait," the EIA said. "The inability of oil to transit a major chokepoint, even temporarily, can lead to substantial supply delays and higher shipping costs, resulting in higher world energy prices."

In 2018, daily oil flow through the Strait of Hormuz averaged 21 million barrels per day (b/d), or the equivalent of about 21 percent of global petroleum liquids consumption, the report said.

The total available crude oil pipeline capacity from the two countries combined is estimated at 6.5 million b/d, the report added.

The report comes amid growing tensions between the United States and Iran in the region, as illustrated by Iran's shoot-down of a US surveillance drone that Washington claims was in international airspace above the strait and the adjacent Gulf of Oman and Iran claims was in the waters over its Hormozgan province.

The United States has blamed Iran for sabotaging a handful of oil tankers in recent weeks amid the deployment of a US aircraft carrier, B-52 bombers and more than 2,000 troops in the region.

The military buildup was prompted by US intelligence reports that Iran was preparing attacks against American interests, including attacks on ships leaving the Persian Gulf.