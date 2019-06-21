UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pipelines Can Divert 1/3 Of Oil Transiting Strait Of Hormuz Chokepoint - US Energy Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 12:19 AM

Pipelines Can Divert 1/3 of Oil Transiting Strait of Hormuz Chokepoint - US Energy Dept.

Pipelines constructed by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates can divert about one third of the oil leaving the Persian Gulf by ship, leaving the world vulnerable to a closure of the Strait of Hormuz even if the closure is temporary, according to a report by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) Pipelines constructed by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates can divert about one third of the oil leaving the Persian Gulf by ship, leaving the world vulnerable to a closure of the Strait of Hormuz even if the closure is temporary, according to a report by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Thursday.

"The Strait of Hormuz is the world's most important oil chokepoint because of the large volumes of oil that flow through the strait," the EIA said. "The inability of oil to transit a major chokepoint, even temporarily, can lead to substantial supply delays and higher shipping costs, resulting in higher world energy prices."

In 2018, daily oil flow through the Strait of Hormuz averaged 21 million barrels per day (b/d), or the equivalent of about 21 percent of global petroleum liquids consumption, the report said.

The total available crude oil pipeline capacity from the two countries combined is estimated at 6.5 million b/d, the report added.

The report comes amid growing tensions between the United States and Iran in the region, as illustrated by Iran's shoot-down of a US surveillance drone that Washington claims was in international airspace above the strait and the adjacent Gulf of Oman and Iran claims was in the waters over its Hormozgan province.

The United States has blamed Iran for sabotaging a handful of oil tankers in recent weeks amid the deployment of a US aircraft carrier, B-52 bombers and more than 2,000 troops in the region.

The military buildup was prompted by US intelligence reports that Iran was preparing attacks against American interests, including attacks on ships leaving the Persian Gulf.

Related Topics

Drone World Iran Washington Oman Oil Lead United States Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates 2018 From Million

Recent Stories

Trump, Trudeau mend fences at White House meeting

1 minute ago

Oil jumps 6% on Trump threat after Iran downs spy ..

1 minute ago

Govt stopped no one from meeting Nawaz Sharif: Min ..

32 minutes ago

Trump Plans to Attend 2nd Briefing of Day on Iran ..

32 minutes ago

Australia beat Bangladesh by 48 runs in Cricket Wo ..

32 minutes ago

Sexual violence in conflict is threat to collectiv ..

34 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.