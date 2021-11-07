Pirate Attacks on South Korean Vessels Down by Almost 30% in 2021 - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2021) Pirate attacks on ships of South Korea went down by 27% from January to September 2021, which is mostly attributed to anti-piracy policies in Western Africa, the South Korean Yonhap news agency reported on Sunday, citing the maritime ministry.

Pirate attacks on South Korean vessels in waters of Western Africa amounted to 28 within the past 9-month period, and last year, the number was 44, according to the ministry.

In Asian waters, attacks on Korean ships also declined from the 62 last year to 39.

Most of the incidents are robberies, which can be tackled by increasing crews so that more crew members aboard could monitor the situation to prevent attacks, the ministry concluded.