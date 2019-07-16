Pirates Abduct 10 Turkish Sailors Off Nigerian Coast - Reports
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 08:57 PM
A Turkish cargo vessel has been attacked by pirates off Nigerian coast and 10 sailors have been kidnapped, local media reported on Tuesday, citing a source familiar with the matter
The Paksoy-I vessel with 18 crew members on board was attacked late on Monday, the Anadolu news agency said.
The identity of the abducted sailors has not been revealed yet.
A spokesman for Turkey's ruling party AK, Omer Celik, stated that the Turkish Foreign Ministry and intelligence services were "intensely working" on the issue.