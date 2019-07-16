UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pirates Abduct 10 Turkish Sailors Off Nigerian Coast - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 08:57 PM

Pirates Abduct 10 Turkish Sailors Off Nigerian Coast - Reports

A Turkish cargo vessel has been attacked by pirates off Nigerian coast and 10 sailors have been kidnapped, local media reported on Tuesday, citing a source familiar with the matter

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) A Turkish cargo vessel has been attacked by pirates off Nigerian coast and 10 sailors have been kidnapped, local media reported on Tuesday, citing a source familiar with the matter.

The Paksoy-I vessel with 18 crew members on board was attacked late on Monday, the Anadolu news agency said.

The identity of the abducted sailors has not been revealed yet.

A spokesman for Turkey's ruling party AK, Omer Celik, stated that the Turkish Foreign Ministry and intelligence services were "intensely working" on the issue.

Related Topics

Turkey Media

Recent Stories

BREAKING NEWS: Emirati official says oil tanker MT ..

30 minutes ago

Muslims are duty bound to contribute to welfare of ..

1 hour ago

Rehabilitation of Neelum flood victims top priorit ..

1 hour ago

Saif bin Zayed chairs ‘Happiness, Positivity Cou ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Press Club, CNN to provide media training ..

2 hours ago

Allegations of Rana Sanaullah being ill-treated in ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.