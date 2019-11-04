UrduPoint.com
Pirates Abduct 4 Crew Members Of Greek Tanker Off Coast Of Togo - Togolese Navy

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 08:06 PM

Pirates attacked Greek tanker Elka Aristotle off the coast of Togo and kidnapped four crew members, the Togolese Navy said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2019) Pirates attacked Greek tanker Elka Aristotle off the coast of Togo and kidnapped four crew members, the Togolese Navy said on Monday.

"The tanker boat Elka Aristotle was attacked around 18 kilometers (11 miles) from the port of Lome by armed individuals," the navy said, as quoted by the Greek Reporter news portal.

The four hostages include two Philippino nationals, a Georgian and a Greek.

One guard received a gunshot wound during the attack. The incident is being investigated.

Earlier in the day, media reported that pirates had attacked the Norwegian vessel MV Bonita of shipowner JJ Ugland off coast of Benin and kidnapped nine people. The remaining crew members reported the incident to local authorities. MV Bonita later docked at the port of Cotonou.

