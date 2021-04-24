Pirates Attack Container Ship in Gulf of Guinea - Monitor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2021) A Cyprus-flagged container ship came under a pirate attack off the Nigerian coast in the Gulf of Guinea on Friday, according to a London-based maritime security firm.

Dryad Global said the Contship New was under attack at around 10:30 a.m. GMT.

It was located 185 nautical miles southwest from the southern Nigerian state of Bayelsa.

"Crew members were reported mustered in the citadel. This incident is ongoing," a statement read.

The Gulf of Guinea remains the world's most dangerous place for commercial ships in terms of piracy. The International Chamber of Commerce's maritime bureau estimates that it accounted for nearly half of all reported attacks in the first quarter of this year.