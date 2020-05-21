UrduPoint.com
Pirates Attack Cypriot Flagged Cargo Vessel Off Nigeria's Shore In Gulf Of Guinea- Reports

Thu 21st May 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) Pirates have attacked a cargo vessel sailing under the Cypriot flag in the Gulf of Guinea near the Nigerian southern state of Bayelsa, Dryad Global company specializing in maritime security said on Wednesday.

All crew members of the ESL AUSTRALIA vessel managed to hide in a specially equipped room, according to the company.

The pirates attacked the ship 136 nautical miles (250 kilometers) off the coast of Bayelsa. Nigerian navy authorities have been informed of the attack and were sent for the rescue.

The Gulf of Guinea is among the regions with the highest concentrations and frequency of pirate attacks, owing to the local oil industry and lucrative shipping routes.

