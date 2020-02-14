UrduPoint.com
Pirates Attack Maersk Tema Container Ship Off Nigerian Coast - Logistics Company

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 seconds ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 11:11 PM

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) Germany's Maersk Tema boxship was attacked on Friday by pirates about 300 kilometers (186 miles) from the coast of Nigeria, logistics giant Maersk said.

"The container vessel Maersk Tema is owned and operated by the charter company Peter Döhle Schiffart and Bernhard Schulte ship Management. It has been confirmed that the vessel has been attacked by pirates on the 14 February when located 200nm west off Guinea. We are monitoring the situation closely and have offered our full support to Peter Döhle Schiffart and Bernhard Schulte ship Management in this difficult situation," Maersk wrote on Twitter.

The Finnish Iltalehti newspaper reported that at least two pirates managed to board the ship, which is currently not moving, as showed by the automatic identification system.

According to the FleetMon vessel position tracking website, there are no other ships nearby.

The container ship was heading from the port of Pointe-Noire in Congo to Nigeria.

