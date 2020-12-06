Pirates Attack Maltese-Flagged Tanker in Gulf of Guinea - Marine Portal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2020) Pirates have attacked and boarded a Maltese-flagged vessel in the Gulf of Guinea, the third such incident in the region over the past 36 hours, the Dryad Global maritime security portal reports on Sunday.

According to the portal, the incident took place 50 nautical miles southeast of Nigeria's Agbami Oil Terminal at 03:00 GMT.

The vessel in question is the Maltese-flagged MT New Ranger chemical tanker.

"The crew are reportedly mustered in the citadel, with 4 perpetrators onboard. The incident is ongoing," the portal wrote.

On Saturday, the portal also reported that the New Ranger was boarded by pirates. The incident took place 220 nautical miles to the south of the Nigerian capital, Lagos.

The maritime security portal on November 11 set the risk rating for the Gulf of Guinea region to critical amid a surge in pirate attacks.