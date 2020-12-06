UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pirates Attack Maltese-Flagged Tanker In Gulf Of Guinea - Marine Portal

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 06th December 2020 | 04:50 PM

Pirates Attack Maltese-Flagged Tanker in Gulf of Guinea - Marine Portal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2020) Pirates have attacked and boarded a Maltese-flagged vessel in the Gulf of Guinea, the third such incident in the region over the past 36 hours, the Dryad Global maritime security portal reports on Sunday.

According to the portal, the incident took place 50 nautical miles southeast of Nigeria's Agbami Oil Terminal at 03:00 GMT.

The vessel in question is the Maltese-flagged MT New Ranger chemical tanker.

"The crew are reportedly mustered in the citadel, with 4 perpetrators onboard. The incident is ongoing," the portal wrote.

On Saturday, the portal also reported that the New Ranger was boarded by pirates. The incident took place 220 nautical miles to the south of the Nigerian capital, Lagos.

The maritime security portal on November 11 set the risk rating for the Gulf of Guinea region to critical amid a surge in pirate attacks.

Related Topics

Oil Lagos Guinea Nigeria November Sunday

Recent Stories

Expo Centre Sharjah preparations in full swing to ..

6 minutes ago

Investments of Abu Dhabi banks in debt securities ..

51 minutes ago

Dubai&#039;s district cooling companies to reduce ..

2 hours ago

Russia registers record 29,039 new coronavirus inf ..

2 hours ago

Dubai International Content Market goes live tomor ..

2 hours ago

Big Heart Foundation launches project to construct ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.