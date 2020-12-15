Pirates Attack New Ranger Chemical Tanker for 3d Time in Nearly 2 Weeks - Marine Portal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) The New Ranger chemical tanker sailing in the Gulf of Guinea under the flag of Malta, has been boarded underway 160 nautical miles (nm) southwest of the Nigerian port city of Brass, for the third time in a week and a half, the Dryad Global maritime security portal said on Tuesday.

The vessel was previously attacked on December 5 and December 6.

"Reporting indicates that MT NEW RANGER...has been boarded underway 160nm SW of Brass, Nigeria. The incident is has concluded, with vessel and crew reported safe," Dryad Global said on its website.

According to the portal, the tanker and the crew are safe.

The New Ranger was also attacked in June and September in 2011, and in January 2015.