Pirates Attack Oil Tanker In Gulf Of Guinea - Maritime Security Company

Pirates Attack Oil Tanker in Gulf of Guinea - Maritime Security Company

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) Pirates on Tuesday attacked Panama-flagged oil tanker Maria E in the Gulf of Guinea, the Dryad Global maritime security portal said.

According to the portal, the incident occurred at 12:22 GMT 108 nautical miles northwest of Sao Tome.

Maritime Bulletin portal notes that Greek company Lotus Shipping owns the vessel.

The Gulf of Guinea has overtaken the Somalian Horn of Africa as the most pirate-heavy waters, with an uptick of attacks taking place over the past two years.

