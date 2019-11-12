UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pirates Attack, Rob Italian Ship In Gulf Of Mexico - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 05:49 PM

Pirates Attack, Rob Italian Ship in Gulf of Mexico - Reports

Two sailors were injured in an attack by a group of seven or eight armed people on an Italian ship in the Gulf of Mexico, media reported on Tuesday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) Two sailors were injured in an attack by a group of seven or eight armed people on an Italian ship in the Gulf of Mexico, media reported on Tuesday.

Pirates on two speedboats boarded the ship, fired at and robbed the crew before making an escape, Italian news agency Adnkronos reported.

At the time of the attack, there were 35 people aboard a naval support vessel chartered in the Italian city of Ravenna. Among them was a member of the Mexican merchant fleet who coordinated a distress signal to local authorities.

A Mexican naval vessel was deployed which escorted the ship to the nearest port, where the injured were given medical attention, the agency explained.

According to sources in the Italian Foreign Ministry, the crisis center of the department and the Italian embassy in Mexico City are following the incident.

Criminal organizations in the Gulf of Mexico arose from lucrative oil theft but have since began to pose threats to civilian and tourist vessels in the region.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Oil Ravenna Mexico City Mexico Media From

Recent Stories

IDF Targets Islamic Jihad Group in Gaza in Retalia ..

1 minute ago

3 drug-pushers arrested in Sialkot

1 minute ago

20 vehicles impounded in Multan

1 minute ago

UrduPoint and Ziff Davis announce Mashable Pakista ..

10 minutes ago

Pakistan Railways Multan station enhances security ..

1 minute ago

What resistance PM Khan faced while allowing Nawaz ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.