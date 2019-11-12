Pirates Attack, Rob Italian Ship in Gulf of Mexico - Reports

Two sailors were injured in an attack by a group of seven or eight armed people on an Italian ship in the Gulf of Mexico, media reported on Tuesday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) Two sailors were injured in an attack by a group of seven or eight armed people on an Italian ship in the Gulf of Mexico media reported on Tuesday.

Pirates on two speedboats boarded the ship, fired at and robbed the crew before making an escape, Italian news agency Adnkronos reported.

At the time of the attack, there were 35 people aboard a naval support vessel chartered in the Italian city of Ravenna. Among them was a member of the Mexican merchant fleet who coordinated a distress signal to local authorities.

A Mexican naval vessel was deployed which escorted the ship to the nearest port, where the injured were given medical attention, the agency explained.

According to sources in the Italian Foreign Ministry, the crisis center of the department and the Italian embassy in Mexico City are following the incident.

Criminal organizations in the Gulf of Mexico arose from lucrative oil theft but have since began to pose threats to civilian and tourist vessels in the region.