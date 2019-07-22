UrduPoint.com
Pirates Attack South Korea Cargo Ship Near Singapore, 2 People Slightly Injured - Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 18 seconds ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 10:20 AM

Pirates Attack South Korea Cargo Ship Near Singapore, 2 People Slightly Injured - Ministry

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) Pirates attacked on Monday a South Korean cargo ship in the South China Sea, northeast of Singapore, leaving two people slightly injured, the South Korean Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries said.

The CK BlueBell cargo ship was attacked by seven pirates while entering the Singapore Strait.

They have stolen $10,000 as well as personal belongings of crew members, including mobile phones, clothes and shoes.

The vessel's captain and one more sailor sustained slight injuries.

The vessel, whose crew consists of four South Korean and 18 Indonesian citizens, continued the voyage after the pirates had left it.

The South Korean Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries has informed other ships in the area about the incident so that remain vigilant.

