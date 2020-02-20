Pirates have attacked a vessel sailing under the Liberian flag in the Gulf of Guinea near the Nigerian city of Lagos and abducted 10 crew members, of whom several were Georgian nationals, Georgian media reported on Thursday

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) Pirates have attacked a vessel sailing under the Liberian flag in the Gulf of Guinea near the Nigerian city of Lagos and abducted 10 crew members, of whom several were Georgian nationals, Georgian media reported on Thursday.

"Ten sailors were captured from the ship. Among them are several Georgian citizens.

According to a source who provided information from Africa, the pirates opened fire during the capture," the Rustavi 2 broadcaster said.

The Georgian Maritime Transport Agency has not yet confirmed the facts of the incident.

The Gulf of Guinea is among the regions with the highest concentrations and frequency of pirate attacks, owing to the local oil industry and lucrative shipping routes.