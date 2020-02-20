UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pirates Attack Tanker Off Nigeria's Shore, Kidnap 10 Crew Members - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 51 seconds ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 10:58 PM

Pirates Attack Tanker Off Nigeria's Shore, Kidnap 10 Crew Members - Reports

Pirates have attacked a vessel sailing under the Liberian flag in the Gulf of Guinea near the Nigerian city of Lagos and abducted 10 crew members, of whom several were Georgian nationals, Georgian media reported on Thursday

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) Pirates have attacked a vessel sailing under the Liberian flag in the Gulf of Guinea near the Nigerian city of Lagos and abducted 10 crew members, of whom several were Georgian nationals, Georgian media reported on Thursday.

"Ten sailors were captured from the ship. Among them are several Georgian citizens.

According to a source who provided information from Africa, the pirates opened fire during the capture," the Rustavi 2 broadcaster said.

The Georgian Maritime Transport Agency has not yet confirmed the facts of the incident.

The Gulf of Guinea is among the regions with the highest concentrations and frequency of pirate attacks, owing to the local oil industry and lucrative shipping routes.

Related Topics

Africa Fire Oil Rustavi Lagos Guinea Media From Industry

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Minister of Foreign Af ..

14 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed, Interior Ministers of Saudi Arabia ..

29 minutes ago

One Person Injured in Stabbing Attack in London Mo ..

49 seconds ago

India Not Rushing Into Trade Deal With US, Negotia ..

52 seconds ago

Court Arrests Two Teens Plotting Terror Attacks in ..

54 seconds ago

Sindh Govt to make 6,50000 smart cards for workers ..

56 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.