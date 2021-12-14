UrduPoint.com

Pirates Attack Vessel in Gulf of Guinea, Six Crew Members Kidnapped - Maritime Company

Pirates have attacked a containership near the coast of Equatorial Guinea and taken six crew members hostage, Maritime Security Company Dryad Global said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021) Pirates have attacked a containership near the coast of Equatorial Guinea and taken six crew members hostage, Maritime Security Company Dryad Global said on Monday.

The incident occurred in the Gulf of Guinea southwest of the port of Luba.

According to estimates, the recent attack is the 10th kidnapping in the region committed by pirates in 2021 with the total number of kidnapped crew members reaching 76.

The Gulf of Guinea is said to be one of the most dangerous regions for navigation. According to the International Maritime Bureau, 130 out of 135 crew kidnappings have taken place in the Gulf of Guinea. The current surge in piracy is claimed to be caused by political and economic instability, youth unemployment, and impoverishment of the region, through which strategically important maritime routes pass.

