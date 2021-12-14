UrduPoint.com

Pirates Attack Vessel In Gulf Of Guinea, Six Crew Members Kidnapped - Maritime Company

Muhammad Irfan 57 seconds ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 12:20 AM

Pirates Attack Vessel in Gulf of Guinea, Six Crew Members Kidnapped - Maritime Company

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) Pirates have attacked a containership near the coast of Equatorial Guinea and taken six crew members hostage, Maritime Security Company Dryad Global said on Monday.

The incident occurred in the Gulf of Guinea southwest of the port of Luba.

According to estimates, the recent attack is the 10th kidnapping in the region committed by pirates in 2021 with the total number of kidnapped crew members reaching 76.

The Gulf of Guinea is said to be one of the most dangerous regions for navigation. According to the International Maritime Bureau, 130 out of 135 crew kidnappings have taken place in the Gulf of Guinea. The current surge in piracy is claimed to be caused by political and economic instability, youth unemployment, and impoverishment of the region, through which strategically important maritime routes pass.

Related Topics

Attack Kidnapping Company Luba Equatorial Guinea Guinea

Recent Stories

Pregnant nurse among 7 dead in Sicily building col ..

Pregnant nurse among 7 dead in Sicily building collapse

22 minutes ago
 Biden Says No Absolute Certainty Kentucky Tornado ..

Biden Says No Absolute Certainty Kentucky Tornado Caused By Climate Change, But ..

22 minutes ago
 Ankara, Yerevan to Appoint Special Envoys to Norma ..

Ankara, Yerevan to Appoint Special Envoys to Normalize Relations - Foreign Minis ..

22 minutes ago
 US Faces Difficulties in Ensuring Taliban Do Not B ..

US Faces Difficulties in Ensuring Taliban Do Not Benefit From Aid Funding - Whit ..

39 minutes ago
 PML-N using delaying tactics in court hearings aga ..

PML-N using delaying tactics in court hearings against Maryam: Shahzad

39 minutes ago
 Over 100,000 Americans Face Power Outages After To ..

Over 100,000 Americans Face Power Outages After Tornadoes Hit Central, Southern ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.