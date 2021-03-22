(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) Pirates have seized an Iraqi private vessel off Iran's coast and are demanding a ransom of $80,000, the Shafaq news agency reported on Sunday, citing a lawmaker from Iraq's Basra governorate.

According to lawmaker and ex-transport minister Kadhim Finjan, he was informed by the ship's owner that pirates had sailed the vessel to an unknown location.

The ship reportedly came under attack after it ran aground near Iran's Bushehr port.