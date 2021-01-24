UrduPoint.com
Pirates Kidnap 15 Sailors In Gulf Of Guinea, 1 Sailor Killed - Maritime Security Company

Muhammad Irfan 23 seconds ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 02:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2021) Pirates have attacked Liberian-flagged cargo ship MV Mozart in the Gulf of Guinea and kidnapped 15 sailors and one sailor was killed, the Dryad Global maritime security portal said on Saturday.

According to the portal, the incident occurred on Wednesday 98 nautical miles of Sao Tome. The citizenship of the killed crew member not confirmed.

The number of attackers is also unknown.

The portal notes that MV Mozart was transiting from Lagos to Cape Town.

