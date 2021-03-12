Pirates kidnap 15 sailors in Gulf of Guinea off Benin: company

Pirates have kidnapped 15 crew members from a chemical tanker in the Gulf of Guinea after boarding the vessel off the coast of Benin, the ship's Dutch owners said on Friday

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Pirates have kidnapped 15 crew members from a chemical tanker in the Gulf of Guinea after boarding the vessel off the coast of Benin, the ship's Dutch owners said on Friday.

"Following an attack by pirates in the Gulf of Guinea, West Africa, fifteen crew members have been taken from its chemical tanker Davide B," the De Poli tanker company said in a statement.

"Six other seafarers of the vessel are safe and unhurt and remain on board of the ship which is currently attended by security personnel," it said.